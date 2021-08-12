“We are a small studio, it takes time to solve a problem”

series related to up Updates with a new chapter. 24 hours after the failed interactive trailer promise, Blue Box Studios Provides another update via Twitter about the situation regarding exclusivity PlayStation 5 It is still shrouded in mystery.

Compared toThe latest update to postpone the abandoned trailerLed study Hassan Kahraman He does not give any concrete news, indicating that technical problems have not yet been resolved and that the trailer will be available as soon as possible. “We are still working on the problem. We want to remind you that we are a small studio without the massive resources to quickly resolve any inconveniences. We want to give you a quality product and a valid representation of the game that works exactly as intendedThese are the words of the blue box that add more detail:We will not postpone the patch to a specific date, but will release it as soon as the issues are resolved. From the BBGS team and everyone else involved in the deserted, we thank you for your patience and deeply apologize for the inconvenience.“.

again, therefore, No exact time provided About when the problems will be resolved. A situation that has been going on for months, is making everyone turn their noses up, from players to press officers. In this regard, we refer you to our country Special for technical issues left over from PS5, where we study in detail and with various reflections the complex situation surrounding the ambiguous title.