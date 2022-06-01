“With Macedonia I suffered from my homeland, now let’s start over”

London, England) – Back to wearing the blue shirt Giovanni Di Lorenzo So in the bitter rendezvous against North Macedonia, which costItalia Exclusion from the World Championship, missed due to injury. Tonight the result was not the best withArgentina Who won the Grand Final 3-0 at Wembley Stadium, Defender Naples Comment like this: “They have important players up front above all else. Sorry because the final is always bad to lose. Now let’s play the next matches that await us in the best possible way.” a By Lorenzo Who could not fail to return to defeat Palermo Night: “Watching the Macedonia match from home hurt me, I didn’t want to believe the result. I don’t know what to keep or not to keep about this national team, the coach decided. We didn’t go from being mere phenomena to being rare. There are important young players and we have to We’re going back to work together as the last time after the World Championships exit.”
Di Lorenzo: “Now Italy has to resume”
Now redemption can come in challenges The League of Nations with By Lorenzo Which adds: “We will see if the coach wants to change anything, in these two intense years we have achieved something incredible, and now we have to give our best in the coming seasons to finish the season in the best possible way. I want to stay in Coverciano, but I repeat that the coach decides. The national team Great, it took me a long time to get there and I’ve always wanted to play.” In conclusion, the great desire to look to the future: “We did something incredible with the European national team. We have to continue with this style of play and try to be united because we have to start over.”
