September 22, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Here's where it works best - Nerd4.life

Here’s where it works best – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax September 22, 2022 1 min read

Deathloop Available from yesterday too Xbox Series X | sExactly one year after the game debuted PS5and IGN compared the two versions of the game to understand it Where it works best.

As we wrote in our Deathloop review for Xbox Series X, the visualization is two essentially identical versions, also equipped with the same four Graphics modesand the video The above confirms this.

Ray tracing mode works better in some situations PlayStation 5But let’s talk about the small details. Other than that, 30fps is consistent on both Sony and Microsoft consoles, as is 60fps in performance mode.

We thought Quality Mode, which uses an unlocked frame rate, could benefit the Xbox Series X, but it isn’t – there are times when one platform outperforms the other, but in the end the situation balances out and The general result becomes practically identical.

On the other hand, if you have a monitor that supports 120 Hz and is equipped with VRR technology, this is where you will see the difference, as Xbox Series X always performs better in this situation And it beats the PS5 up to 20fps, giving us an experience that’s very close to the target.

See also  The new video showed the full map, it's bigger - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Soyuz, the shuttle docked with the International Space Station

September 21, 2022 Gerald Bax
7 min read

Windows 11, with the 2022 update, is truly an operating system for everyone. Try the news

September 21, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

The leak revealed that it is a Nintendo Switch Pro SoC – Nerd4.life

September 21, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

3 min read

The first masters of comics at Palazzo Bisaccioni, the unique exhibition chronicles the beginnings of a phenomenon that later became a mass in 50 rarely seen original works.

September 22, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

# IAC2022, ASI meets NASA, Canada and Australia

September 22, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Why Gabbiadini and not Zaniolo? Open discussion after opening (forced) on 3-5-2

September 22, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Here’s where it works best – Nerd4.life

September 22, 2022 Gerald Bax