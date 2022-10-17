Windows 11 22H2 runs great on a 12-year-old Intel CPU, despite limitations

some users Windows 11 22H2 They are experiencing in-game performance issues on some of the latest AMD Ryzen CPUs, but those who tried the latest Microsoft OS on CPUs over 10 years ago seemed to be incredibly happy with it.









The issue User “paul_is_on_reddit”, which has been installed successfully Windows 11 2022 Update on a system with an Intel Core 5-580M CPU. It is a processor from 2010, with 2 cores and 4 threads, which the user selects on Reddit capable of running the operating system “As if it was magic”. We already know that it is possible to install any version of Windows 11 even on unsupported systems, and we also know that this can be done without resorting to installing images of questionable origin.





Windows 11 2022 update works ‘like a charm’ on unsupported systems





User install Windows 11 2022 Update On a system not supported by Rufus 3.20, which allows you to create a boot drive for installation by eliminating the minimum requirements, starting with the original ISO image released by Microsoft as the basis. Rufus lets you do this from a file Version 3.16 beta.

“Using Rufus 3.20 I was able to install Windows 11 on this Acer laptop (Made in 2010)”the user commented on the social platform. Note that the CPU is a first generation Intel Core i5-580m (3M L2 cache, 2-core, 4 thread, hyper-threading support, 2.67 GHz base clock, 3.2 GHz max turbo). I used Rufus to get rid of all TPM/RAM/CPU requirements, Windows 11 works ‘like a charm on this system'”.

The device lacks TPM 2.0 support and secure boot state cut off from Microsoft For security reasons however a user example appears on Reddit Like CPUs from over ten years ago can still run the operating system Without any problem in terms of just the account services provided. Microsoft still has the knife on the side of the handle, in this case, since PCs without support may not receive mandatory security updates, and remain forever vulnerable to any, even critical, security flaws that will be discovered over time.



