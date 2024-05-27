Windows 10, the background image is a real photo and created in a unique way, you know?

When Microsoft suggested Windows 10 In the world, many were happy to put Windows 8 aside. The new operating system was high quality and the fresh start was fun. One of the first things many people do in these situations is change them backgroundIn Windows 10, it’s an image of a blue light shining through the Windows logo, which is literally a window. This is your typical computer generated 3D rendering…or not? For our “Maybe You Didn’t Know” series, today we’d like to point out a curiosity that has technically been known for a while but that we think many have missed. The background – which you see above – was actually made with a real window.

There are no tricks or digital effects (well, to a certain extent as we’ll see) and certainly no AI with too many fingers. The Windows 10 wallpaper is strictly a photograph There is also a video that clearly demonstrates the creation process.

He is the one who created this image Bradley Monkowitz, also known as GMUNK. In the behind-the-scenes video, you can see how the effect we see in the Windows 10 image was recreated.