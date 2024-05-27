Tea, drink it every day and start shedding excess weight like rain: lose weight without even realizing it

Weight loss has never been so simple as it is now: tea is a powerful ally, but which of its many allies is the right one?

I Land It is one of the oldest and most consumed drinks in the world. The origins of this infusion go back thousands of years dating back to ancient times Chinese. However, there are different types, including green tea, black tea, and white tea, each of which has properties and benefits.

However, it was not always clear to everyone that tea possesses important beneficial properties for the body. In fact, many years ago, tea was considered a Simple infusion whose consumption has been reduced to a mere status symbol. Tea was consumed by wealthy people in elite circles.

Fortunately, with modernization and the emergence of a more democratic culture in various parts of the world, this leakage was able to reach not only the homes of all citizens of the world, but also into places of public consumption. In fact, it is no longer unusual to find a trunk full of drinks in a bar Injections to choose from.

However, each country has its own flagship. In this case, Great Britain It is among the most stored teas in the world, although the origin of the infusion lies on a completely different continent. Depending on the countries specifically, a different method is used to consume the drink and this is the differential number that can help or completely ruin the diet.

Tea can save your figure

Infusions, which also include herbal teas and other herbal drinks, are equally popular and offer a wide range of beneficial properties, but it is the tea that produces Positive effects When it comes to diet. Among many of them there are antioxidants.

Not only this, injections can also help improve the body’s health heart. This is a special privilege flexible, For example. This type of tea can also help reduce negative cholesterol levels and also help prevent atherosclerosis.

Tea that makes you lose weight

According to what some nutrition experts and scientists say. The tea that helps you lose weight is green tea. In fact, it has been observed that daily consumption of a cup of green tea helps speed up metabolism and burn fat.

Moreover, green tea facilitates digestion. However, it is clear that tea alone cannot help you lose weight. In fact, nutritionists warn: infusion can be a very valid support for a balanced diet, but it is not a complete replacement.