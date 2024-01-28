January 28, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Wind Power in the United States. Indians beat Enel. 260 million is at risk

Wind Power in the United States. Indians beat Enel. 260 million is at risk

Noah French January 28, 2024 2 min read

There's no Leonardo DiCaprio or Lily Gladstone or Robert De Niro on set, but Enel's millionaire defeat against Indians in America will inspire another Hollywood film. If the Osage tribe itself provoked the “diplomatic” issue, its story was brought to the big screen by Martin Scorsese in his Killers of the Flower Moon. Let's come to the facts. Enel wants to remove 84 wind turbines from Osage Indian Nation territory in Oklahoma.

It was established as a first-instance decision by a US state federal district court. The Indian tribe actually took Enala to court because it did not seek permission from the local authority to exploit the wind farm. In short, the Osage aren't against wind energy, but they make it a question of sovereignty or pride. If Enel begins decommissioning the wind farm, it will cost $260 million. To which shall be added an equivalent value of compensation due to the Osage. The legal dispute was reopened by the Financial Times, which highlighted that it was one of the first foreign rulings to dismantle an operational green plant.

Enel's reply was not long in coming. A spokesman told the British newspaper that the group “does not agree” with the court's ruling and will appeal. Not only does Enel indicate that it will continue to manage the wind farm in Oklahoma “in good faith” until a “final ruling” is reached. The group, however, did not want to impose its authority on the Osage Nation or extract minerals. Instead, its plant provides clean energy to 50,000 homes in the area.

See also  Upcoming Horse Racing Events to be Excited About

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Winter is staying away. We may see something after traffic is restricted until early February. Here is the news « 3B Meteo

January 27, 2024 Noah French
1 min read

February weather, winter's revenge after the candle. What the trend says

January 27, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Forza Italia takes place 30 years after Berlusconi sacked Tajani.

January 26, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Wind Power in the United States. Indians beat Enel. 260 million is at risk

January 28, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

What is the richest country in the world? No, it's not Switzerland

January 28, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Dark and not very functional mirror: with expert solutions it becomes the “protagonist” of the bathroom

January 28, 2024 Gerald Bax
4 min read

Video of the Pope’s greeting to Edna, who is seriously ill: “Keep fighting”

January 28, 2024 Samson Paul