Wind Power in the United States. Indians beat Enel. 260 million is at risk

There's no Leonardo DiCaprio or Lily Gladstone or Robert De Niro on set, but Enel's millionaire defeat against Indians in America will inspire another Hollywood film. If the Osage tribe itself provoked the “diplomatic” issue, its story was brought to the big screen by Martin Scorsese in his Killers of the Flower Moon. Let's come to the facts. Enel wants to remove 84 wind turbines from Osage Indian Nation territory in Oklahoma.

It was established as a first-instance decision by a US state federal district court. The Indian tribe actually took Enala to court because it did not seek permission from the local authority to exploit the wind farm. In short, the Osage aren't against wind energy, but they make it a question of sovereignty or pride. If Enel begins decommissioning the wind farm, it will cost $260 million. To which shall be added an equivalent value of compensation due to the Osage. The legal dispute was reopened by the Financial Times, which highlighted that it was one of the first foreign rulings to dismantle an operational green plant.

Enel's reply was not long in coming. A spokesman told the British newspaper that the group “does not agree” with the court's ruling and will appeal. Not only does Enel indicate that it will continue to manage the wind farm in Oklahoma “in good faith” until a “final ruling” is reached. The group, however, did not want to impose its authority on the Osage Nation or extract minerals. Instead, its plant provides clean energy to 50,000 homes in the area.