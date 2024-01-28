What is the richest country in the world? No, it's not Switzerland

A recent study revealed what is the richest country in the world? Read on to find out who took the stage.

In order to determine the richest country in the world, the GDP of each country was analyzed.

The richest country in the world

In order to understand what is the richest country in the world, some indicators must be taken into account. In particular, the International Monetary Fund, taking into account GDP, issued a decree United State As the richest country in the world. According to the same research, if GDP and purchasing power parity are taken into account, then GDP and purchasing power parity are taken into account. Chinese Climb the global rankings.

The ranking also takes into account another indicator: GDP per capita. In this case, the country on the platform is Luxembourg. Therefore, the research shows that the name of the richest country in the world can change based on the indicators that are taken into account.

To better understand the ranking, it is necessary to take into account the benchmarks and better understand their meaning.

Indicators

The abbreviation stands for GDP Gross Domestic Production. what does that mean? The wealth produced (through finished goods and services) by a country internally during one year. The abbreviation to refer to Gross Domestic Product is GDP. To get an idea, just consider that the US GDP in 2022 was $25 billion.

I PIL for professionals It serves equally to consolidate the wealth of one country rather than another. And in 2022, as we have seen, it is Luxembourg To be classified as the richest country in the world with $128,000. This means that each person generated an average of $128,000.

Then there are two other indicators: GDP at purchasing power parity and GDP per capita at purchasing power parity. Purchasing power means the ability to purchase products. This ability also depends on the cost of goods and services.

China, in view of these recent additions, overtakes the United States, and jumps to first place with productive wealth equivalent to 30 thousand billion dollars.