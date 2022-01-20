As the saying goes, we are what we eat. It is true that good health begins at the table. A healthy, balanced diet is critical to our well-being, and there are some foods that help us stay healthy more than others. Among the healthy foods there is one we all know and surely already have in stock. It is a food known to mankind for thousands of years and is part of our culinary traditions. But science today confirms that in addition to being very good, it will also be a valuable ally for our brain. Let’s see what the food is.

We have this natural food in stock and it’s a holistic memory and focus remedy

But what food are we talking about? It is the humble but very precious honey. That’s right: this liquid gold is not only a very valuable component of our dishes, but also a true ally of our brains. Numerous studiesIn fact, they seem to confirm that honey will help us with memory and focus. Not only this: The product our bee friends give us also seems to help us keep anxiety and stress at bay. A real super food, we should definitely keep it on hand to take advantage of its many virtues. We have this natural food in stock and it’s a comprehensive memory and focus treatment. but that is not all.

Perfect for relieving cough and sore throat

In addition to being friends with our brains and helping us relieve stress, honey has many other properties that we all know about. It is an important ally in fighting the symptoms of respiratory infections, for example. A teaspoon of honey has always worked wonders against coughs, colds and sore throats when we’ve been battered by horrible winter ailments.

Beware of contraindications

But be careful, because honey as we all know is also high in calories. On average, 100 grams of honey equals about 304 calories. For this reason, those who have to pay attention to the line would do well to reduce their consumption. In particular, honey should not be eaten by diabetics. It is also contraindicated for children under one year of age.

But if we do not fall into these categories, then let’s try to replace the sugar in the tea with a teaspoon of honey. Our taste buds will certainly thank us, as will our brains.

Here’s an idea for using honey in cooking: Let’s try This winter salad is made of spinach and honey To fill vitamins with flavour.