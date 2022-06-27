Nintendo Direct Mini announced June 2022, here is the date and time – Nerd4.life

Confirmation of the rumors of the past few days with a post on Twitter nintendo Announced Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Show The third-party game tournament coming to Switch. The date has been set for tomorrow, Tuesday June 28, 2022, at 3 pm Italian time.

As we learn from the tweet, the show will continue almost 25 minutes, which will contain “information on upcoming third-party Nintendo Switch games”. You can follow the Nintendo Direct Mini dated June 28, 2022 on the official YouTube channel, which you can find at this is the address Or on the official Nintendo website from over here.

Rumors about a new Nintendo show meant for third-party pre-production started circulating a couple of days ago, thanks to the advice of journalist and insider Nacho Raquenna, who also mentioned that on this occasion there will be titles from the Persona series from Atlus. Well maybe Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Gold, Persona 5 Royal It’s also in the pipeline on the Nintendo Switch. Raquenna also spoke of “a game that has been available for some time on other platforms… currently it has been available for four years,” which many say is a cloud port of Red Dead Redemption 2.

According to Tom Henderson, a trailer for playing Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will be presented during the Nintendo Mini Direct.

In any case, we won’t have to wait long to find out the truth. It is clear that you will find all the most important announcements of tomorrow on the pages of Multiplayer.it. Additionally, our editorial team will be following and commenting on the event live on our Twitch channel, a this is the address.