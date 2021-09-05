September 5, 2021

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Tokyo, a man hits Takeshi Kitano’s car with axes – the last hour

Lorelei Reese September 5, 2021

(ANSA) – TOKYO, Sept 05 – A person armed with an ax and knife attacked the car carrying famous Japanese director Takeshi Kitano last night in Tokyo, without causing any injuries. Japanese media made it known today.

Kitano was leaving at about 11:40 p.m. local time the headquarters of private broadcaster TBS, where he had just appeared on a live broadcast, according to NHK public broadcaster.

The attacker, a man in his forties, rushed into the manager’s car and began to strike him with an axe, damaging the windshield and other parts. He was immediately arrested and questioned today by the police, who have not yet provided details of the incident.

Takeshi Kitano, 74, is known abroad for his highly personal movie aesthetics and haunted characters, which often feature the violent world of the Japanese mafia. He is also famous in Japan as a comedian and TV host. (Dealing).

