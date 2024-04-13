Why is there a pineapple on the Wimbledon Cup: the strange reason

Why is there a pineapple on the Wimbledon Cup? What does this tropical fruit have to do with the world? Tennis? To answer these questions, we have to go back in time and go back 1877The year in which the first edition of Grand slam. At that time, pineapple was very difficult to find: it was considered a rare fruit that few people could afford. Many even preferred not to eat it, but rather decorate their homes with pineapples to impress their guests. In short, the cup It must be something Unique and exclusiveJust as happened with pineapples in England at the end of the nineteenth century.

Pineapple on the Wimbledon Cup: The other theory

A second theory instead reports to An ancient tradition of the British Navy. It seems that in ancient times, captains of His Majesty's warships, returning from a victorious battle on a distant sea in defense of the British Empire, would display a pineapple on the pillars of the entrance to their home. A small cup from a far away country, no doubt good luck For future journeys and wars.

How the Wimbledon Cup is made: length, weight and diameter

a cup of Wimbledon And Height 45.7 cm Its diameter is 19 cm. Made of gilded silverOr silver plated and weighs 3.5 kilograms. The writing is clearly visible All England Club World Singles Tennis ChampionshipsEngraved with the year and names of previous winners. With the 2008 edition he won NadalHowever, space for later engravings ran out, so it was decided to add a base with a silver decorative band to continue the tradition in the following years.