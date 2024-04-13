On the air, health is by your side

The new column will begin Monday, April 15, with an episode on pain treatment Radio Delta “Health by your side”, in collaboration with the medical experts of the nursing homes in Porto Viro and Rovigo of the Pederzoli Group.

an appointment Designed for the well-being and health of citizens with advice from specialists and answers to curiosities on the topic dear to us all.

Dr. Francesca Vlasic will speak into Delta Radio microphones, Responsible for anesthesia and resuscitation at the Madonna della Salute Nursing Home in Porto Viro and Rovigo. Pain is the hero Who among us has not suffered, for some time in our lives, even from chronic pain, from headaches, to back pain, to hernias, to more invasive pains such as those experienced by autoimmune patients such as arthritis? Rheumatoid or cancer patients. All expert answers are available to our listeners and readers.

“Health is on your side” It will be a bi-monthly column that will be broadcast on Mondays at 1pm full of ideas and tips to illuminate and highlight the many issues that matter to our well-being and health. After today's 1pm appointment with Dr. Vlasic, the next appointment will be on April 29th, again at 1pm on Delta Radio frequencies, On the website www.deltaradio.it (in the live section) and on the La Voce di Rovigo and Delta Radio portals. On April 29, Dr. Luca PinzoThe physiatrist and head of the rehabilitation department deals with the topic of returning to movement after any type of trauma.