Who Was and Why Flee from the Taliban – Libero Quotidiano

The image of men clinging to the American plane in Afghanistan and then falling into the void after takeoff will be engraved in our minds for a long time. This is a story that shocked world public opinion: people in complete desperation, who preferred the impossible flight of the Taliban regime – are now found all over the country. But who are these people and what drove them to this extreme initiative? As reported on Twitter by a neighbor, he writes daily Mail, it will be from Two boys aged 16 and 17.

The two young men lifted themselves to the sides of the plane as it took off. But after takeoff, they were unable to reach and fell into the void from hundreds of meters away. For its part, the US Air Force wanted to make it clear that the pilots decided to take off, despite the great risk to those who climbed on both sides, Because the plane was surrounded and security is in danger.

The Afghan young man was also a teenager trapped in the landing gear of the American plane. He never knew the Taliban regime whose emirate ended in 2001, which is why he tried to escape. His remains were discovered in the wheel well of the C-17 as soon as it landed in Qatar. summoned Zaki Anwari He was a promising football player. He was taken to the airport a few hours after Kabul fell to the Taliban, and joined thousands of other boys. He had attended the prestigious Francophone High School Istiklal, in Kabul, and was called up to the national youth team at the age of 16. In his latest touching Facebook post, Anwari wrote: “You are the painter of your life. Don’t give your brush to anyone else!”