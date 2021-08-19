Afghanistan, Conte: “My words about” intimate dialogue “with the Taliban for political purposes were exploited by those praising the Arab Renaissance.”

“In front Humanitarian disaster This is happening in Afghanistan, where there is a very basic danger Fundamental rightsIt is a shame that there are players in Italy who exploit facts and statements Worst result of political controversy“. Leader of the 5 Star Movement Giuseppe Conte Responds in a tough post on Facebook Media attacks Those who have targeted him in the last twenty-four hours, After Wednesday evening he argued for the need for “closer dialogue” with the Taliban. Not only: “The controversy – underlining the former prime minister – came from expressions of the same political power that was praised “Arab Renaissance” And the one who truly maintained that was the way to go in Afghanistan Decisive e Error free“.

From it Italy is alive, Matteo Renzi’s party and its leaders immediately launched violent attacks on Conte. For Gennaro Miglior The need for dialogue that he underlined was “a Contempt For those who are suffering, for those who are hidden, for those who are fleeing ”, at the same time Luciano Noble The former prime minister, like his mentor Travaclio, believes in the story of the good Taliban. President of Iv Ettore Rosado Tweets: “Fortunately Mario Draghi will lead the G20 on behalf of the Italian government”, in the same order Raffaella shirt: “Conte’s recent statements on Afghanistan are another proof that it is worth it. We all feel relieved that Mario Draghi is managing this international crisis. And not Casilino & Co. “But what did Conte say to earn controversy all day? When he presented a book, he stressed the need to deal with the new regime. At least in words, From some symptoms They all need to understand, In a very sober mood. “

Conversely neutral reconstruction is enough to send the Renziers into a frenzy, to which Conte now responds in a clear tone. “Indeed – he writes – it is now a priority for Europe and the international community as a whole to become promoters.” Humane sidewalks To save the lives of those in danger at this time. “At the same time it is absolutely necessary for the entire international community to express one Small pressure (I understand this, in the context of a very clear political reason, I talked about “close dialogue”) They were forced to accept the Taliban Conditions e Guarantees For the recognition and protection of the fundamental rights and freedoms of the people. Weapons – he concludes – They failed If we do not want to abandon the people of Afghanistan no other way is expected at this time. Now we need to use all the useful tools to achieve this goal. The 5 star movement is committed to this and we leave the crude political controversies to others.

To complicate Internal discussion However, for 5 stars, a post on the founder’s blog also came in the evening Pepe Grillo, By who published a long paper Torquado Cordili, Former Italian Ambassador to Albania, Tanzania, Saudi Arabia and Angola. Who is criticizing “Evil policy, Completely devoid of political, economic and social benefits, 64 fall victims, 700 injured and 8 billion stolen from the country’s development The supply chain of prime ministers Berlusconi, Brody, Monti, Letta, Renzi, Gentiloni, Conte, Draghi always began to function with the support of Presidents Siambi, Napolitano and Mattarella and the following. Foreign Ministers, Real Yes Men, Fratini, Finney, D’Alema, Bonino, Albano De Mayo“. A note, the latter, cannot go unnoticed.