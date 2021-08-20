Skyrim Anniversary Edition, announced in November on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Finally it happened: Bethesda Softworks announced a new version of Skyrim. Players have often joked about yet another reinterpretation of the legendary RPG (Editor Even Bethesda herself did), but the company is now under the wing of Microsoft has already revealed the new version of the game during QuakeCon.

The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Anniversary Edition It is the definitive version of the acclaimed open world of Bethesda, announced to mark the tenth anniversary of the title that made the history of the literary genre. We don’t know particularly detailed information yet, but what we do know is that the Anniversary Edition will include 10 years of content to get lost in the streets of Tamriel. Also provided Some small additions, including a new hunting mechanic, and it’s confirmed More than 500 mods from Creation Club, the platform where amateur add-ons are posted in the game.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition will arriveDecember 11 this year On PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and Xbox One. All those who bought the title on the old public console, Or who already owns a special edition of SkyrimAnd Will be able to upgrade for free on next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X platforms|s. Returning to Skyrim can finally ease the wait The Elder Scrolls VI, which will be released after Fable and Avowed.