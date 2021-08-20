August 20, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Skyrim Anniversary Edition, announced in November on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Skyrim Anniversary Edition, announced in November on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Gerald Bax August 20, 2021 1 min read

Finally it happened: Bethesda Softworks announced a new version of Skyrim. Players have often joked about yet another reinterpretation of the legendary RPG (Editor Even Bethesda herself did), but the company is now under the wing of Microsoft has already revealed the new version of the game during QuakeCon.

The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Anniversary Edition It is the definitive version of the acclaimed open world of Bethesda, announced to mark the tenth anniversary of the title that made the history of the literary genre. We don’t know particularly detailed information yet, but what we do know is that the Anniversary Edition will include 10 years of content to get lost in the streets of Tamriel. Also provided Some small additions, including a new hunting mechanic, and it’s confirmed More than 500 mods from Creation Club, the platform where amateur add-ons are posted in the game.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition will arriveDecember 11 this year On PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and Xbox One. All those who bought the title on the old public console, Or who already owns a special edition of SkyrimAnd Will be able to upgrade for free on next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X platforms|s. Returning to Skyrim can finally ease the wait The Elder Scrolls VI, which will be released after Fable and Avowed.

READ  Hideo Kojima works in Silent Hill? He himself feeds the sound - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Multiplayer.it

August 19, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

According to experts, this is the must-have plant that purifies the air in the house

August 19, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

New GPUs Can Support 16K HDR With DisplayPort 2.0 – Nerd4.life

August 19, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

What is the maximum amount of cash withdrawals per month

August 20, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Carla Fracci, Kledi Kadiu honors her with a grand party

August 20, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Astronomers discover the Milky Way has a ‘broken arm’

August 20, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Super Sonego is not enough, Tsitsipas wins in Cincinnati

August 20, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt