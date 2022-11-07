November 8, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Telephone conversation between Minister Grosseto and US Defense Secretary Austin

Noah French November 8, 2022 2 min read

Defense Minister Guido Grosseto had a telephone conversation with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin this afternoon: “Italy and the US together for international challenges”

“Italy and the United States will continue to work together to address international challenges”.

Thus the Defense Minister Guido Croceto During a telephone conversation with US Defense Secretary Lloyd AustinHeld this afternoon.

During a frank and cordial conversation, the US Secretary of Defense congratulated Minister Croceto on his appointment at the top of the Dicastery. He also expressed his words of appreciationItaly And yours armed forces and for his immense contribution to international security.

“Italy is a loyal ally in which the United States can count, today more than ever.” Minister Croceto underlined that “The bilateral and multilateral relationship between Italy and the United States reflects the future of our country”.

During the 360 ​​degree interview, Minister Grosseto reaffirmed our country’s commitment. was born Both in contextEuropean union.

Minister Crocetto, addressing his colleague Austin, underlined the Italian government’s firm will to continue to help. Kiev: “We will continue to support Ukraine and its armed forces with determination and determination, and we are ready to continue our efforts as long as necessary.”.

Political and military support for the Eastern FrontAtlantic Alliance And Ukraine was strongly praised America As Austin has repeatedly said, look to Italy as one of the closest and most reliable allies.

Minister Croceto and Defense Secretary Austin agreed to meet soon in person to deepen the topics discussed, further strengthen the friendship between Italy and the United States, and continue a constructive dialogue between the two countries. Security.

