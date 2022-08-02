American Airlines pushes cancer research to new heights with fundraising campaign – Italiavola & Travel

American Airlines, in partnership with Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) and Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globe-nominated actress, singer-songwriter Mandy Moore, is launching its annual campaign to raise money for innovative, life-saving research.

From now until September 30, customers will receive an additional 25 American Airlines AAdvantage® miles for every dollar donated of $25 or more to fight cancer.

Additionally, anyone who uses an American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard credit card to contribute between $25 and $10,000 will receive an additional 50 AAdvantage miles for every dollar up to $1 million in donations.

“The support from our generous team members and customers has been exceptional in our six-year partnership with Stand Up To Cancer,” said Ron Defeo, President of Communications for American Airlines. “This is testament to how passionate we are about Stand Up’s mission to save lives by funding research that has led to groundbreaking scientific breakthroughs in the fight against cancer. It is a disease that has affected so many of us and our loved ones.”

Since first joining forces in 2016, America has raised more than $11 million for SU2C through its fundraising efforts. In 2019, Americans launched a campaign that offered donors the opportunity to honor a loved one by putting their names on an Airbus A321 wrapped in a special SU2C hood.

“This year alone, nearly two million people in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer,” said Rusty Robertson, co-founder of Stand Up To Cancer. “Stand Up To Cancer is committed to funding innovative cancer research and addressing health equity in cancer clinical trials to ensure that treatments are available and beneficial for all patients. We are very grateful to American Airlines and its customers for their longstanding support and to Mandy Moore for her participation in this campaign. Together, we can and will end this terrible disease.” “.

SU2C brings together the best and the smartest in the cancer community to help new treatments move quickly from lab to patient. By stimulating the entertaining community, SU2C creates awareness, educates the public about cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, and raises funds to support these efforts.

“She has supported Stand Up Against Cancer since its inception, and it has been truly amazing to see scientists, patients, actors, musicians, and athletes come together for a common cause: fighting cancer,” Mandy Moore said. “Doing this in collaboration with them and with American Airlines, a company very close to my heart, is truly a closing time. For many, cancer is part of the journey of life, and through this campaign, I hope we can raise awareness of innovative cancer research programs in the face of cancer. , and inspiring cancer survivors, patients and those who care for it. Caring for a loved one facing illness.”