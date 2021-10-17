October 17, 2021

WhatsApp, on many smartphones, the app will no longer work: Menu

WhatsApp, many smartphones will not support the new messaging app updates: let’s find out.

The WhatsAppThe popular messaging app, continues to grow and improve with the addition of e New Jobs It allows different users to use it easy and convenient. The Various updates Which provides significant improvements in functionality, however, also requires hardware of a certain level and has many resources. starting fromNovember 1, 2021, the exact date of the new update, The WhatsApp Unfortunately it will not support updates on various smartphones. An unexpected novelty that will surely put a lot of people in difficulty. Let’s find out which models will not support updates of the world’s most used messaging app.

WhatsApp, smartphones that will not support updates

The WhatsApp
Starting November 1, 2021 The WhatsApp It will not support updates for different smartphone models. All phone models dating back to 2012 They will have to say goodbye for good. The WhatsApp Officially decided to support more OS phones Android who installed Version 4.0.4 or earlier. For the operating system iOS, All the Iphone They installed it iOS 9 or earlier.

The official note says that WhatsApp has also indicated others Operating systems who would be instead supported With new updates: It’s about to KaiOS 2.5.0 and later, included JioPhone e JioPhone 2. The new updates coming to the messaging app are sure to improve a lot of features, not to mention all the new things coming. Important news and improvements in terms of privacy and voice messaging will definitely change the face of the well-known Facebook group app.

