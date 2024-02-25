Virginia Bocelli makes her American film debut

Rome, 24 February (askanews) – Virginia Bocelli, the third daughter of top tenor Andrea Bocelli, has made her debut on the big screen. Eleven years old, the girl was already an actress on television two years ago, appearing in a small role in the series “Talk – in your hands”, and now she will also appear in the film “Cabrini”, which was released in the United States. March 8 is International Women's Day.



The cast includes John Lithgow (recipient of 6 Emmy Awards, 2 Golden Globes and a star on the Walk of Fame), Giancarlo Giannini, David Morse and Christiana Dell'Anna. The film chronicles the life of the famous Roman Catholic missionary and future saint Francis Cabrini and his work in America. Virginia stars alongside the father of the film's soundtrack, with the lead single 'Dare to Be' (Capital/Universal Music), a song about the power of faith and perseverance. The track will be available on all digital platforms starting today, February 23. Singer, musician (she holds a diploma in piano), gymnast (she's a regional rhythmic gymnastics champion), student (she's in seventh grade), Virginia is in growing demand internationally, where she finds herself loved and admired by her father. In some of his concerts. He made his discography debut last year with his Christmas album (with worldwide release) “The Christmas Family” with his father Andrea and his brother Matteo.





