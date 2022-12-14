What will the new active merge income look like?

After the basic income, the active inclusion income will arrive: a measure of income support and also of social inclusion of the most vulnerable. That’s the idea of ​​Labor Secretary Marina Calderón, who outlined the programmatic guidelines for her home during a Senate Labor Committee hearing. Calderón explained, among other things, that his measures would aim to impose more controls on those receiving a citizen’s income, strengthen measures to prevent accidents at work, as well as regulatory simplification, active policy reform, fair compensation, labor costs, pensions and the social safety net system. .

What will the new income be like for the most vulnerable?

If the basic income remains one of the most important topics on the business side with the changes that have already appeared with the budget law, Calderón has set the guidelines for the new integration instrument to be implemented with the subsidy reform “to support the income and social inclusion of the most disadvantaged and vulnerable groups of the population “. Calderón stated that the included income that “created the system of social welfare services by placing these measures against extreme poverty in the context of social inclusion and promotion” only to then explain that the aim of the reform “remains to intervene in the needs and inconveniences associated with the condition of poverty in order to promote social and labor integration, In order to achieve economic and financial independence” of the families who will receive the subsidy.

In this sense, with the new Active Inclusion Tool, we want to go beyond basic income and will target households in conditions of poverty by expanding the thresholds currently set by the Isee criteria and the additional heritable conditions envisioned for basic income.

Accordingly, the reform of support tools will be implemented in the long term. However, in the short term, further verification of the legality of users on the citizen’s income will be initiated. The government is planning analytical verification campaigns on basic income beneficiaries, particularly in subjects under the age of 26.