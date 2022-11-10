What will happen in the next episode

A few moments ago, the new episode of Maria de Filippi’s friends. Here are all the previews we thank her colleagues for Friends news and SuperGuidaTv:

studio guests Alessandra Amoroso. The singer, who was loved by the Italian public so much, will present her new song titled blue nights She will launch her own tour. The singer is also returning to the studio Georgia. next to her? Beppe VessicchioAnd the Michelle Bravy And the stash Judging the unpublished competition and determining who will sing in the final Tu si que vales?

Our moles warn us that there will be beautiful surprises for two singers. Which? we will Belen Rodriguez will surprise wax While erama Send a video message to Aaron. Because? Apparently, the production heard a conversation in the hut and decided to give them a beautiful gift.

erama, in Miami, unable to attend, sent a video message dedicated to Aaron. On the other hand, Beilin entered the studio that I brought Maria de Filippi. It would be strange to see the reaction of the young singer on TV.

Raimundo TodaroHowever, after he was at the concert Alex Wise Along with many of the former competitors of friendsbut also a Lorella Kocarini And the Rudy Al-Zorbiled to Mattia Greetings from friend Christian.