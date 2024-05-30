What TV models need to be changed, testing must be done immediately

How to understand whether our television will “withstand” the new revolution DTT Or whether it will need to be changed instead. This is the question that will haunt many Italians in the coming weeks. Two years after the last set-top box revolution (with the transition from MPEG2 to MPEG4 AVC) Turn off Follower DVB-T The second step of DVB-T2, an abbreviation that stands for “Digital Video Broadcasting – Terrestrial 2nd Generation”. The system will, among other things, free up 700 MHz frequencies to “make room” for 5G All over Italy.

Due to the superior picture quality, as well as more efficient signal transmission, users will be required to check whether their TV is compatible with the new technology or whether they will have to use their wallet again. To know our destiny, all it takes is one click of the remote control: we need to set our destiny 200 channels s 558If it is visible, there is no need to replace the device.

However, TVs purchased before 2017 do not have a DVB-T2 compatible tuner and HEVC h.265 codecIt is necessary to receive the new digital signal. There is uncertainty about the timing of the transition period. there opinion The first Mux in DVB-T2 should launch on August 28. Beyond the benefits for TV consumers, the risks posed by Codacons remain: according to the association, they could actually be 10 million dollars Devices to be scrapped or fitted with a new decoder.