What the Earth would be like if all the ice melted: Watch the chilling video

Spoiler, unrecognizable! London will disappear under water, along with the Netherlands and a large part of Denmark and Florida. Here is the new Earth without ice

There is an abundance of ice on Earth, so much so that some scientists claim it would take more than 5,000 years to melt it all. But if we continue to release emissions into the atmosphere, we are likely to create an ice-free planet, where the average temperature is 27 degrees Celsius, instead of the current 14 degrees.

What would happen if all the ice melted?

Frame of video. Credit: Interior Science

Let's start with North America: The entire Atlantic coast will disappear, plus Florida and the Gulf Coast. In California, the San Francisco Hills will become a group of islands, and the Central Valley will become a huge bay. The Gulf of California would extend northward beyond San Diego, which would no longer exist. Compared to other continents, Africa will lose less land, but the Earth's increasing temperature may make it uninhabitable. In Egypt, the Mediterranean Sea will submerge Alexandria and Cairo.

The situation in Europe

London? memory. Venice? Submerged in the Adriatic Sea. In thousands of yearsIn this catastrophic (ice-free) scenario, the Netherlands would have long ago given up on the sea, and most of Denmark would have left as well. At the same time, the expansion of the Mediterranean waters will also swell the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea. In short, not a good scenario for the future! Below is the video (simulation):

