Do cables make PC assembly a nightmare? MSI Project Zero will make them disappear once and for all

Assembling a computer is an adventure, but cables are a jungle. With Project Zero, MSI decided to make our lives a little easier.

When you adopt the philosophy of not buying a computer as is but Dedicate yourself to the association With a computer there are many choices to make. Choices beyond the purely technical that shift the focus In the field of aesthetics.

Just take a look on social media or put in some keywords on Amazon to see how many desktop boxes have long since stopped looking like little gray or black columns and have instead welcomed, in addition to color, too Plastic or clear glass. A bit like some people Animals of the deep Where the skin is transparent and you can View membersWith these cases you can see the heart of your PC beating accompanied by some dancing of colorful LEDs.

But it's still concerning Something that in theory should not be We often see that there is a forest of cables going from the motherboard to other components and back. the new Project ZERO at MSI decided to Make assembly more clean And my line to all those who appreciate a more organized panorama. You'll probably still need the zip links but almost no one will notice.

MSI Project ZERO, a beautiful looking PC lineup

Recently, MSI made headlines for its offer of His portable console Advertise a competitor to Steamdeck H Asus Rouge. The Chinese giant is one of the reference names when it comes to devices designed for the most aggressive games. The new ZERO project, consisting of a series of motherboards, goes to Tease these guys Who appreciates a Well assembled computer And they don't like it tangle Which are necessarily created using component cables.

Perhaps the new structure of the MSI Project ZERO mothership is the egg of Columbus: all connections exist in reality Go to the back Which means that what you see next, if necessary, is neat and clean. In the Front part The mounting areas for CPU, DRAM and SSD have been preserved: the eye wants to turn but you can't play at being vulgar. All other connectors They have been moved to the back which helps better organize the assembly work.

An important note that must be taken into account Compatible with these new Project ZERO motherboards. To use it you need to combine the structure Back contact The solution could be the one offered by MSI with the M 100 series. Product available in black and white with fans Reverse blade And tempered glass to show everyone the inside of the computer.

On the official MSI website, in addition to all the specifications of new motherboards with Back Connect technology and compatible chassis, a project called maestro 700 litre, No photo provided: limited edition will become available in the future.