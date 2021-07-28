What is the best day to watch a stargazing?

Meteor showers enrich the sky with priceless spectacle. Not to mention if it rains twice at the same time.

The event will take place in July and will include well-known meteor showers Visible everywhereAnd Also from the northern hemisphere – Although the vision, according to astronomers, should be better for those who live in the south of the planet.

Which meteor showers are we talking about: Alpha Capricornids and South Delta Aquarids

These are meteor showers from Alpha Capricorn Based on Aquarids South Delta.

According to the American Meteorological Society (AMS), meteor showers have different and complementary characteristics: Aquarids south of the delta are more numerous, but less exciting – lacking continuous tracks; They rarely turn into a fireball. On the contrary, the Alpha Capricorn Few meteors – about five meteors an hour – but it’s amazing.

The first meteor shower can be seen from Earth soon from July 15 And sometimes it lasts until August. On the other hand, the stars of Delta Aquarids can be observed from Mid-July to mid-August, With The peak of activity is between 28 and 29 July.

You will have noticed a clear overlap between the two time windows, however We are only today.

When and how do you see meteor showers at the same time, in a shooting star show

The night of July 28 It’s the perfect day to close your eyes, according to tradition, as soon as you see a star, and ask the sky what you want most. Unfortunately, the Moon, at 74% full, will be very bright, but that shouldn’t make it impossible to see some trails of light here and there.

Here are some tips to enjoy the show: Of course you will have to wait until it gets completely dark, but you can leave the house and devote yourself to stargazing without any special equipment. The intensity of the rain, which will last all night, according to the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, will be in Max level before dawn. It would also be a good idea to get out about 15-20 minutes early to give your eyes a chance to adjust to the darkness.

Giuseppe Giordano