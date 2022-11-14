What happens to our body if we eat expired chocolate: be careful

What happens to our body if we eat expired chocolate: Pay close attention to what we are about to tell you.

You will surely find one at least once in your life chocolate bar Hidden in the pantry by those who know how long and may have eaten a piece of it in the midst of an irrepressible craving for sweets.

But you know that What happens to our body if we eat expired chocolate?? Pay close attention to what we’re about to tell you, especially if you have kids at home who might mistakenly imitate this behavior. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Can food be eaten after its expiration date?

Before seeing in detail What happens to our body if we eat expired chocolate?We need to step back and generally understand if there are certain foods that can be eaten even after the expiration date. In this regard, it is good to know that there is an essential difference between the words ‘consume by’ and ‘consume preferably’.

The first case concerns, in fact, easily perishable foods that must be eaten no later than the conditions indicated on the label attached to the package. On the other hand, the second refers to foods that usually have longer storage times such as, for example, pasta, sauce, canned foods and the like.

Therefore, if the second formula appears on the package, it means that there is a certain margin in which the expired food can still be eaten. In any case, it is always advised to take a close look at the product and smell it before deciding whether to take it or not.

What happens to our body if we eat expired chocolate?

But let us now return to the central question of our article. What happens if we and our children eat expired chocolate? First of all, it should be noted that the law states that this product cannot be sold after two years of its production.

However, if there is a small piece left in the house and we happen to consume it, we will immediately realize that it will lose its intense aroma and most likely will be covered with some kind of white patina. In addition, it may be less soluble in the mouth. In any case, this will not cause special contraindications to the health of the organism.

Obviously, it is always necessary not to overdo it with quantities. But how do we understand? When can you not eat chocolate anymore? If it has been poorly stored and exposed to moisture, or kept near direct heat sources and the presence of “unwanted guests”, it is now inedible. Therefore it is always recommended to pay maximum attention to avoid unpleasant surprises.

