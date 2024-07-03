Skin Aging Obsession: What the Experts Say

In the UK, the increase in early use of Anti-aging serums H Exfoliating acids Among young people, it has raised concerns among dermatologists. In Italy, our children seem to be affected by this “obsession” to counteract the skin aging process. But what is behind this trend and what are the risks associated with the indiscriminate use of cosmetics? Let’s talk in depth about the obsession with skin aging.

Dermatologists’ interest

Dr. Laura Colonna, a dermatologist at the Idi Dermatological Institute of the Immacolata Irccs Foundation in Rome, highlights a significant increase among young people, even before their teens, in interest in aesthetic perfection. This trend is fueled by social media, especially TikTok, where influencers often promote cosmetic treatments to achieve flawless skin. There Vitamin Athe Vitamin C And peeling acids such asGlycolic acid And thesalicylic acid It is especially popular.

Differences in skin type

It is important to note that not all skins are the same. For example, during adolescence, many children face problems related toyoung loveThis may be due to hormonal changes that affect sebum production, causing the formation of comedones, papules and pustules. Others may have particularly sensitive skin, prone to allergies or dermatitis.

Do it yourself risks

Unsupervised use of cosmetics can pose significant risks to skin health. What may be effective for one skin type may be harmful to another. For example, using vitamin A products or exfoliating acids without medical supervision can lead to irritant or allergic contact dermatitis, leaving the skin vulnerable to hyperpigmentation or hypopigmentation.

Expert Tips for Youthful Skin Care

Experts recommend a skin care routine that targets each individual’s specific needs. A visit to a dermatologist can help identify skin concerns and develop an appropriate routine. For those with healthy skin, regular facial cleansing with mild cleansers is sufficient, along with appropriate sun protection.

The Truth About Sunscreen

Sun protection is essential to prevent skin aging and the risk of skin cancer. However, not all sunscreens are created equal. It is important to choose the right sunscreen for your skin type and specific needs, and to avoid sun exposure during the hottest hours and the use of tanning lamps, which increase the risk of skin damage.

Conclusion on the Obsession with Aging Skin: Prioritizing Skin Health

In conclusion, while it is understandable to want healthy, glowing skin, it is important to seek medical advice and avoid the indiscriminate use of cosmetics. Protecting your skin from the sun, following a proper cleansing routine and consulting a dermatologist if you have any issues are the keys to healthy, youthful skin in the long run.

