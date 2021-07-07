July 7, 2021

What are they and how not to confuse them

Karen Hines July 7, 2021 2 min read

In common parlance, loans and financing are used practically synonymously, but from a technical point of view they are two concepts that should be maintained separately. Below are the characteristics of both and the essential differences.

Today it is very common to hear about it Finance e lend: Many, for needs related to the expenses of their family or to support their business, they may need it, in a bank or financial institution.

The common man usually tends to use these two words as synonyms, not believing that there is any fundamental difference between them. Well, something identical in finance and loan, they already have. In fact, both lead to the transfer of a certain principal amount of money granted by the bank or a certain credit institution for the benefit of the customer who respects certain characteristics and requests.

Below we will focus on these two concepts of the world of finance, to finally understand why and how they should remain distinct. This is so that a willingness is not found in circumstances where there is a need to turn to a company dedicated to the said liquidity payments. Let’s evaluate.

Financing and loan: what are the differences

As we have just mentioned, if an ordinary person or an entrepreneur needs money, he can refer to the various solutions suggested by the credit institutions; Banks and financial companies operating in the reference area. Each of them will suggest its own terms, so it is the person applying for the loan or loan who will have to carefully evaluate the costs and methods of repayment. To do this, of course, he must know in advance what is the difference between financing and a loan. Only in this way will it be possible to choose the best for your needs and purposes.

We can expect that financing is a broader concept than the concept of “loan”, but this is not enough to explain the subtle difference between the two concepts. However, the term finance is divided into other concepts such as mortgage, credit card and loan, but not only. In other words, if the loan is of a “type”, the loan is part of what is called. ‘Ocean’.

Financing and Loan: How do you choose one or the other?

