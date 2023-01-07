United Cup 2023, underdog Italy in the final against the USA. Berrettini and Musetti’s Essentials, America’s Ultimate Woman – OA Sport

tomorrowAnd January 8 starting at 03.00 Italian timeIt will be organized in Ken Rosewall Arena to Sydney, Australia) there The 2023 United Nations Cup final between Italy and the United States. The two formations had access to the final chapter by beating, respectively, Greece and Poland And Preferred predictionif you analyze the depth of roses, They are for AmericansAccording to what we saw during this tournament.

Not preferred in blue

It doesn’t take a genius to realize that in women’s singles, especially on fast surfaces, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys are clearly stronger than Martina Trevisan and Lucia Bronzetti. Trevisan accomplished a feat in the semifinals, defeating world No. 6 Maria Sakkari after a tough fight and, if at all possible, should rise even higher to consider beating Pegula (WTA No. 3). The same argument, more so, applies to Bronzetti in having a very strong tennis player as relieved as Keys (No. 11 in the world). The blue pairing, in this case, can only be strong in having nothing to lose because they are the Americans unconditionally called to victory.

Mainly they are Beretini and Muzetti

Touching upon the issue of masculine vocabulary, in this case a somewhat different reasoning can be made. If you look at the former Matteo Berrettini he has always lost to Taylor Fritz in the historical one: Davis Cup 2019 (5-7 7-6 (5) 6-2) and in the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells 2021 (6-4 6-3). However, Berrettini’s version of the event suggests that there could be more matches, but at the same time Fritz has made great improvements in the past year, as evidenced by the top 10 reached and the excellent performance at the 2022 ATP Finals by Torino. (semi final). Speaking of challenging runners-up, Lorenzo Musetti has faced Francis Tiafoe at the ATP level on one occasion, winning in gritty fashion in Acapulco in 2021 with a score of 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(1). A tournament, Mexican, that is particularly dear to Lorenzo, after it was the first in which he showed his talent on hard courts and in which he reached the semi-finals of the ATP500 for the first time. However, the water flowed under the bridge and the performance of the tennis players grew. Tiafoe seems, on paper, to have more potential for physical tennis, but the Tuscan probably also knows how to handle it. It must be emphasized that the two also met on the Challenger circuit: Musetti’s victory in Forlì in 2020 against 6-4 5-7 6-2; Tiafoe triumphed in Parma in 2020, 6-3 3-6 6-3. All matches ended in three sets, so an interesting match is expected.

Mixed double hope

Concluding with the mixed doubles, Berrettini and Trevisan must face the Pegula/Fritz duo and anything can happen here. The realistic goal for the Azzurri is to reach the fifth match with a score of 2-2, anything that is said is not easy. There is hope in this last match, even if, in terms of quality in singles, the Americans’ weight is superior to the Italian federation.

Photo: La Presse