What a conversation it would be in Faenza

On the 22nd, 23rd and 24th of September, The Post will be back in Faenza with Talk, days of meetings to talk about how things are going around us, together with the Post editorial staff, guests and friends who can help tell us and explain what’s going on. on me.

This year’s edition will be the fifth in Faenza and the most ambitious Talk staged so far: with more guests, more meetings, longer duration and increased capacity. This edition will also be allowed by the welcome of the municipality and the sales of Faventia, the beautiful open space that has already hosted the first four editions of Talk, and will be in Faenza despite the problems that the city still faces after serious floods this spring: in fact, the Post has made sure To be there more and with more commitment, to do her little part so that things can be back to the way they were and better than before for everyone.

The speaking meetings will begin in the afternoon of Friday 22 September and will continue until the afternoon of Sunday 24. There will be, among others, Luca Sufri, Francesco Costa, Elena Zacchetti, Luca Mesculin, Emanuele Minniti, Giulia Severo, Eugenio Cao, Ludovica Lugli and Stefano Nazi , Isaya Infernizzi, Angelo Mastrandrea, Matteo Bordoni, Giacomo Papi, and Matteo Caccia. And then there will be Roberto Saviano, Vera Gino, Marino Sinibaldi, Beatrice Motino, Francesco Piccolo, Niccolo Amanetti, Elena Stancanelli, Paolo Nuri, Antonio Manzini, Dario Bressanini, Tonya Mastroponi, Malika Ayan, Cecilia Sala, Ilaria Gaspari, Chiara Valerio, Giulio Boccaletti, Enrico Brezzi and Neri Marcory.

Watch or read the full program at this link

As always, admission to Talk meetings will be free, but Post subscribers can book to participate: part tickets are available from today, part tickets are available from Friday, September 1 (a method that allows booking for multiple people). Participants can reserve up to two seats each – you can bring an extra person for short – and ensure access to speaking spaces.

Ticket reservations, on Mondays and Fridays, will be possible from this page and can be accessed by Season Pass holders and Season Pass holders after logging in.

See you in Faenza.