West Side Story, here’s the first trailer

The first trailer for the new movie based on the musical has ended West Side Story , Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg Soon in Italian cinemas.

Oscar winner Steven Spielberg directed by screenplay for Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winners Tony KushnerWest Side story tells the classic story of Fierce competition and the likes of youth at New York Dell 1957. A reinterpretation of the musical is being played Glide the gort (Tony) Rachel Ziegler (Marie) , Ariana Debus (Anita) David Alvarez (Bernardo) Mike Fest (Reef), Josh Andres Rivera (Chino) Anna Isabel (Rosalia) Corey Stoll (Tenente locker), Brian Darcy James (Agent Krupke) H. Rita Moreno (As Valentina, the shopkeeper Tony works at.)

Watch the West Side Story trailer

Moreno, one of only three artists to win Academy Awards, is an Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and Peabody, who is also one of the film’s executive producers. It houses the film’s creative team, which brings together the best of Broadway and Hollywood Tony Kushner, And he is also the executive producer; Tony Award winner Justin Beck, who designed the movie; Celebrate the conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and GRAMMY Award winner Gustavo Doudamel, who recorded the iconic score; Oscar-nominated composer and conductor David Newman (Anastasia), who composed the score; Tony Janine Tesori Award-winning composer (Fun Home, Thoroughly Modern Millie), who oversaw the cast to sing; Grammy Award-nominated musical supervisor Matt Sullivan (Beauty and the Beast, Chicago) is the film’s music executive producer.