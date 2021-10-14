The Webled Group announced this morning that LAN Kansas Citys Lewis, a U.S. subsidiary, has begun work on a flood risk mitigation plan to control flood risk in the industrial and commercial districts of Kansas City, which will help protect 27,000 residents and 2,700 businesses. , Including one of the largest rail yard networks in the United States.

The contract, commissioned by U.S. military engineers, includes $ 258 million and the raising of more than 27 kilometers of dams and floodwaters across the Kansas River in the states of Kansas and Missouri to 1.2 meters. The work, to be completed by 2026, is part of a broader plan to improve the resilience of the existing water system in the region.

In the same region, Lane is already working on a further reservoir project, the Blue River Basin. It is active in the water sector throughout the United States, Florida, Washington, DC, Indiana and the state of Washington. Therefore, the Italian multinational company’s environmental sustainability strategy is moving fast.

Webuild is truly one of the key global partners in the infrastructure for the water sector, making it flexible to increasingly extreme weather events, protecting flood-affected areas and preventing pollution. For example, through its subsidiary Physia Italimpiandi, it is at the forefront of sustainable design and construction of water treatment and desalination plants, as well as solid urban waste management and desalination using renewable resources, especially those areas such as the Middle East that are subject to water pressure. Meanwhile, Webled’s stake in Piazza Afari rose 0.09% to 2,158 euros. (All rights reserved)



