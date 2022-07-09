Weather Forecast: Weekend with Azores Anticyclone

After an extreme wave of storms, hail and storms passed and really disturbed the atmosphere of most of our regions, the high pressure of the Azores returns to Italy, the traditional travel companion of the Italian summer about 10/15 years ago. The effects of this will be felt from today when we feel it The climate is stable and sunny throughout the country (They will make the latter rain in the south), as well Temperatures or maximums are slightly above seasonal averages. So, hot yes, but without excess and without disturbing the heat as happened in recent weeks.

In the south, especially on the Adriatic and Ionian sides, we expect lively and bright air from the northern quadrants, which will further reduce temperatures.

High pressure in the Azores will follow us on Sunday the 10th, guaranteeing almost total atmospheric stability. The sun and temperature are significantly seasonal: A maximum of 28/32 °C is expected in key locations in the mid-north, although a few degrees lower on the Adriatic side and in the south.

Mattia Gussoni, site meteorologist www.iLMeteo.it However, this does not bring us good news for the next week: in fact, the Upper Azores can moderate the weather only until Wednesday the 13th, after which the African anticyclone will still dictate the law in our country. According to the latest forecasts, our country will be hit by the most powerful African heat wave in the summer of 2022 for at least the next ten days from Thursday 14th.

Detail

Saturday 9. In the north: sun (but more clouds in Triveneto) and pleasant heat. Center: High clouds over Abruzzo and Molise, sun elsewhere. In the south: gradually sunny, but very windy.

Sunday 10. North: Sunny with normal heat. Middle: Good weather and pleasant climate. In the south: more clouds in the mountains, less wind.

Monday 11. In the North: Sunny. Middle: Good weather prevails. South: Partly cloudy sky.

trend. 14 New African heat wave from Thursday.