May 27, 2021

A new gift on the Epic Games Store starting today

May 27, 2021

Like every Thursday, The Epic Games Store introduces a new free game for PC To be redeemed for free within a week, once you add it to the library, it will be yours forever and you can use it without restrictions of any kind.

You have until 5 PM this afternoon for Free Download NBA 2K21 for PCAt the same time, 2K Games Basketball It will be replaced by a new game that we cannot anticipate Since Epic generally talks about “Mysterious game“Without giving any indication of the nature of the thing itself. We will know more at exactly 17:00 when the game in question is unlocked and will be available for free download from the Epic Games store. Hopefully, given the secrecy,” Is that it could be a headline of great depthHence the Epic secret so as not to spoil the surprise for the audience.

The Huge discounts with a 10 euro voucher for everyone To spend freely For any purchase of at least € 14.99. Among the games on offer, we find Kingdom Hearts 3, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, Outriders, Godfall, and Star Wars Squadrons, to name a few.

