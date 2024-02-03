Wall Street performance on February 2, 2024 session

Positive close for major US stock indices In the last session of the week Post spread US employment data for January 2024results significantly higher than the analyst consensus.

The Dow Jones index recovered 0.35% to 38,654 points, after recording a new all-time high of 38,784 points. The S&P 500 index advanced 1.07% to 4,959 points, below the new historical high of 4,975 points. Nasdaq performed better (+1.74% at 15,629 points).

A brilliant day for Meta platforms (+20.3% to $474.99), after the issuance of Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, closed the period with revenue and earnings per share well above consensus. In addition, Meta Platforms' management has proposed a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share in cash.

Amazon.com is also very good (+7.87% to $171.81). The American giant closed Fourth quarter 2023 With revenue and earnings per share better than expected.

on the contrary, I was not impressed Apple Quarterly (-0.54% to $185.85).