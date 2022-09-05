Wake up at dawn to go to…

By September, Belen Rodriguez is back in her messy life. The showgirl who arrived in Milan was divided between her many commitments, and today she went on trips to return to the set of Tu Si Que Vales for new recordings …

Belen Rodriguez After the summer he spent in vacation with her children Stefano Di Martino She returned to her many work commitments. Upon arriving in Milan, in fact, the beautiful Argentinian showgirl devoted herself to taking care of herself for her fitness.

after leaving Stefano Di Martino For Venice, for the 79th Edition of the Mostra del Cinema, the beautiful Argentine showgirl is back in action and as a first commitment on the agenda she left for Rome for recordings”Tu si que Vales“.

This morning in fact, Rodriguez shared a story about Instagram She revealed to her fans when she should leave to go to Elios studies from Rome…

Belen is ready for the new version of Tu si que vales

belin He posted a picture of a coffee on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Buon Dia, ore 05:30take off Rome , Tu Si Que Vales”.

In short, the beautiful showgirl left at dawn this morning to dedicate herself to shooting the show Channel 5. The show will soon be back on the air and the audience will be able to find it again thereBeloved jury The program was written by: Maria de Filippi, Jerry Scotti, Teo Mamukari and Rudy Zurbi with the wonderful ones. Sabrina Ferrelli As the face of the people’s jury.

As there is less and less at the beginning of the new version of Tu Si Que Vales Many wondered what the news would be … The popular site Superguidatv.it assumed what the audience would find:

There will surely be shows full of magic, others that will make us laugh out loud and others that will leave us stunned. From balance experts to gymnasts, from trapeze magic to circuit magic, and from dancers, whom Rudy Zurbi loved so much, to real magic shows. From mentalists to vocalists, they also go through improbable talents ready to enter the stable.

We just have to wait and see… and you can’t wait to see there remake By Tu Si Que Vales?