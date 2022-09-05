Kia Sportage Technical and Dimensions Sheet Reviews Test 1.6 CRDi MHEV GT-line DCT

Comfortable and safe

this is Kia Sportage It stands out for its original and bold line. And once you get on the plane, you’ll feel really comfortable. The abundance of space is accompanied by many amenities: from a three-zone “climate” to electric armchairs, to heated seats (including a sofa). On the other hand, the small pockets in the doors and the practicality of some controls, such as the electronic parking brake, that emergency passengers cannot identify, should be reviewed. Safety equipment and Adas are also well-respected: Level 2 semi-autonomous driving as standard. The light-hybrid diesel version of our test consumes little (17.8 km/l measured); With 136 horsepower, the liveliness is good, the ride between curves is safe and the suspension comfort is high, although the test version did not include electronically controlled shock absorbers (standard for the more expensive GT-line plus).

“Comfort friend”, in addition to spirited driving, as well as the automatic dual-clutch transmission of Kia Sportage 1.6 CRDi. The lightweight hybrid system (also available for the 150 hp Sportage petrol engine, as an alternative to the full and plug-in hybrid versions) combines the internal combustion engine with a small 16.5 hp electric generator, connected to the former via a belt. In addition to starting the four-cylinder engine, faster and with less vibration than a conventional starting engine, it supports it in acceleration, which reduces fuel consumption. It is an AC unit, powered by a 48V lithium polymer battery adapter. At idling, the 48V battery is charged by exploiting the kinetic energy transmitted by the wheels to the 1.6 crankshaft (and thus to the engine generator). From the latter, the second transformer takes power to charge the classic 12V complex for on-board services.

there Kia Sportage It is guaranteed for seven full years (versus the two years required by law), or 150,000 km. Only batteries, including 48V mild hybrid batteries, are covered for 24 months. The safety systems are well equipped, which contributed to a five-star rating in the Euro NCAP tests conducted in 2022. We note, for example, that emergency braking is not widespread at intersections, which reduces the risk of accidents when driving shifts to overlap.