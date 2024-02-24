February 24, 2024

Video of the downing of the Russian plane, but it is “yellow”

The Ukrainian Air Force claimed responsibility for shooting down a Russian A-50 military warning and control aircraft while flying over the Sea of ​​Azov. This was stated by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk. According to the Kyiv Independent newspaper, Russia has nine A-50 aircraft and the Ukrainians shot down another aircraft over the Sea of ​​Azov on January 14.

As warning and surveillance aircraft, the A-50s can detect air defense systems, guide missiles and coordinate targets for Russian fighters. In February, the Ukrainians announced the downing of several Russian aircraft: two Su-34s on the 21st, one Su-34 and one Su-35 on the 19th, one Su-34 on the 18th, and two Su-34s on the 18th. Su-34 and one Su-34. -35 XVIII.

However, photos are being posted on Telegram channels documenting the burning wreckage in the Krasnodar region. Several Russian military bloggers, according to Meduza, spoke about shooting down the A-50. The military informant stated that the plane crashed in the Krasnodar region, and this would prove that the plane was hit by friendly fire. The same thesis is also supported by other bloggers. The Fighterbomber Telegram channel, which is close to the Ministry of Defense, reported that the A-50 was missing, adding that it was not clear who shot it down.

