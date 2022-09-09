September 9, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Video and Photo Comparison of Technology - Nerd4.life

Video and Photo Comparison of Technology – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax September 9, 2022 2 min read

AMD announced FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.1.2 UpdateThe new version of its Time Rise Technique. FSR 2.1 includes algorithm updates that increase image quality in video games while reducing distortions such as ghosting and flicker. You can see a file video Customized above and some comparison pictures below.

The technology is already available in the form of Free download for developers For video games on GPUOpen.com. FSR 2.1 support has also been added in the latest Farming Simulator 22 update and will be included in the Hitman 3 update. In addition, AMD’s FSR 2 plugin for Unreal Engine 4.26/4.27 and Unreal Engine 5 has been updated to support FSR 2.1 along with some other improvements. .

According to the official description, FidelityFX Super Resolution is ” Time Elevation Technology The latest model from AMD, designed to increase the frame rate in supported video games, while delivering exceptional picture quality. Like FSR 1 and FSR 2, FSR 2.1 is completely open source and will run on a wide range of devices, including competing products. ”

AMD also mentioned 11 others Video games Who have or will add support for FSR 2: The total number of titles supported is 45. New titles include Deep Rock Galactic, Destroy All Humans! 2 – Repopulated, Ghost Wire: Tokyo, Contempt and More. To see the full list you can go to official site Or see the image below.


Games that support FSR

Tell us, what do you think of this technology from AMD?

See also  Videos and photos reveal 11 biomes, and they are beautiful - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

‘Buy your mom an iPhone,’ Tim Cook replies freezing Android user

September 9, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

September 15, 2022 free games have been officially revealed – Nerd4.life

September 9, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Lamborghini: Aventador heir will be a plugin

September 8, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

A digital portal for space projects and ideas was born

September 9, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

F1 video, minute’s silence at Monza in honor of Queen Elizabeth II – OA Sport

September 9, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Video and Photo Comparison of Technology – Nerd4.life

September 9, 2022 Gerald Bax
3 min read

That letter from Queen Elizabeth (and what it means)

September 9, 2022 Samson Paul