Video and Photo Comparison of Technology – Nerd4.life

AMD announced FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.1.2 UpdateThe new version of its Time Rise Technique. FSR 2.1 includes algorithm updates that increase image quality in video games while reducing distortions such as ghosting and flicker. You can see a file video Customized above and some comparison pictures below.

The technology is already available in the form of Free download for developers For video games on GPUOpen.com. FSR 2.1 support has also been added in the latest Farming Simulator 22 update and will be included in the Hitman 3 update. In addition, AMD’s FSR 2 plugin for Unreal Engine 4.26/4.27 and Unreal Engine 5 has been updated to support FSR 2.1 along with some other improvements. .

According to the official description, FidelityFX Super Resolution is ” Time Elevation Technology The latest model from AMD, designed to increase the frame rate in supported video games, while delivering exceptional picture quality. Like FSR 1 and FSR 2, FSR 2.1 is completely open source and will run on a wide range of devices, including competing products. ”

AMD also mentioned 11 others Video games Who have or will add support for FSR 2: The total number of titles supported is 45. New titles include Deep Rock Galactic, Destroy All Humans! 2 – Repopulated, Ghost Wire: Tokyo, Contempt and More. To see the full list you can go to official site Or see the image below.



Games that support FSR

Tell us, what do you think of this technology from AMD?