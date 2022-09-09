F1 video, minute’s silence at Monza in honor of Queen Elizabeth II – OA Sport

Before you hit the track, the weekend officially begins in 2022 Italian Grand Prix to me Monzawith the Free first training sessionDrivers, teams and all specialists in Formula 1 Note the duty minute of silence After leaving, yesterday, from Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

So the Grand Prix will be especially special for Lando Norris (McLaren), George Russell And the Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) who’s going to take to the track and compete, inevitably, has turned into an idea Her Majesty.

A few minutes before testing the conditions of Monza with FP1, they all united in deep respect in silence to remember the British Queen (with Lewis Hamilton, above all, particularly excited) and then focused on the data that would be collected on board your private car for the rest of the Italian weekend .

Formula 1, the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. Ferrari also shines in FP2. Carlos Sainz I, Charles Leclerc III!

Below, photos of the morning’s minute of silence in Monza to remember Queen Elizabeth II.

F1 video, Italian Grand Prix 2022: Minute of silence in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

Photo: LiveMedia / Antonin Vincent / Dppi / DPPI