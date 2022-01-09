Verizon is the first in the US to upgrade Samsung Galaxy S20 phones to One UI 4

You’ll be better off than AT&T and T-Mobile

Samsung has been bold in bringing One UI 4.0 (and as such, Android 12) to its phones, and the Galaxy S20 series of devices was no exception. A beta program launched in November with a stable global OTA arriving ahead of the new year. Now, US carriers like Verizon are also rushing to release the update.

Big Red has posted information about One UI 4 updates for the Galaxy S20 (with Ultra Wideband support of course), S20+, S20 Ultra, and even the S20 FE. All updates feature the December security fixes, which is somewhat unfortunate as the January level includes a fix for the latest issue with the operating system’s emergency call dropping.

Verizon recently rolled out software updates for the flagship S20 model on a monthly basis. According to the AT&T website, the S20’s last update was in July (although one user claimed to have received a September update online). The latest update released by T-Mobile was on August 29 and the latest update on June 11. Either way, we hope others will quickly follow suit.

