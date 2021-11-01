November 2, 2021

The gesture with which he humiliates the Native Americans - Libero Quotidiano

The gesture with which he humiliates the Native Americans – Libero Quotidiano

Samson Paul November 1, 2021 1 min read

Donald Trump NS Melania It was overshadowed by the controversy over The gesture is considered racist During base matchl in Georgia. The former presidential couple shared a controversial gesture that was recalled over the weekend “Tomahawk seal” NS Atlanta Braves In Game 4 of the World Championship against Houston Astros. An arm gesture used by Braves fans that symbolically evokes the use of the infamous “tomhawk” – a battle axe – by an Indian warrior.

But “Tomahawk chop” distorts the origins American Indians compare it to sBloodthirsty men. Controversy has been going on for years but that hasn’t affected the team’s fan tradition, which seems to be resisting changes even in the football world itself, as the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians decided to change their names after protests from the indigenous communities.

“In our discussions with the Atlanta Braves, we have made our position repeatedly and unequivocally clear: Indigenous peoples are not mascots, and degrading rituals such as the ‘tomahawk chop’ that dehumanize and harm us have no place in American society,” Eve commented. Del Marsh President of the National Conference of American Indians (NCAI) fawn mustache.

