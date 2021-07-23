Greg Popovich announces the arrival and use of Booker, Middleton and Holiday against France – OA Sport

Greg Popovich will use Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday in USA’s first match at the Tokyo Olympics with France. This emanates from the intentions of the former San Antonio Spurs coach, who built his own legend in Texas and who now wants to reclaim seventh place in the 2019 World Cup in China.

The three players mentioned were great NBA Finals champions, one of whom was a loser with the Phoenix Suns, and the other two were winners with the Milwaukee Bucks. The three will arrive in Japan via Seattle, and they will do so with a special flight leaving at this time.

These are Coach Pop’s words for ESPN: “I have no idea how to use it. I don’t want to lie. I try to be transparent. Maybe they’ll be fine for the game and trip fatigue in a couple of days. Maybe we should play with them in the first half and see how it goes“.

The release of three NBA Finals is just the latest in a string of situations that have hit Team USA, beginning with team woes: Bradley Bell contracted COVID-19, and Kevin Love slipped by poor form. In their place they arrived JaVale McGee e Keldon Johnson.

Photo: La Presse