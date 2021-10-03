USA: Restaurants are being pressured to perpetuate outdoor areas used during epidemics

There is debate across the United States about permanently replacing public spaces by allowing restaurants to be occupied during epidemics.

In all states United States I Restaurants They are pressured to keep Out Exterior facilities allowed to work during locking.

Like Italy, even in the United States open spaces were occupied almost everywhere by tables and mobile structures. Now, however, restaurants are not ready to go back and want to keep those places. And politics often proves them right.

In July, the San Francisco board of directors voted in favor of permanently creating outdoor spaces dedicated to catering. Two cities, Atlanta and Philadelphia, are considering similar measures. New York City is working on technical details to better control the occupation of dehorse and outdoor spaces. Big cities are not the only ones working on this issue.

The city of Fairfax, California, decided in August whether to allow a restaurant in the open to permanently occupy public land for residents, visitors and merchants, and 91% of 987 said they were in favor. On the other hand, those places are fundamental to controlling the losses of restaurants in recent months around the world, and ultimately, frankly, customers wanted them too.