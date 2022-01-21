Kovit, Rt Index decreases: There may be four areas in the orange zone

Weekly RT decreases, which calculates the course of symptomatic events. Last week it was 1.56, and today the control room of the Higher Health Institute and the Ministry of Health reports at 1.31. This means that the epidemic is still growing because in any case the number is higher than 1, but in a less decisive way than before. The RT of combinations that accurately calculate how many people are being hospitalized compared to the previous week is 1 (1.01) compared to 1.2 last week. In this case, the number of people going to the hospital is steady.

It has been clear for a few days that the increase in cases has decreased, but it should always be taken into account that the RT was calculated 10 days ago, so this is a statistic that tells the situation that has already passed. On the other hand, the event was updated yesterday, with 1,988 cases per week per 100,000 people last week and 2,011 in this case. The increase is very small, 1.1%.

The control room evaluates data that can determine the color change of regions, in particular, the occupancy of normal and intense beds. Abruzzo, Friuli Venice Giulia, Piedmont and Sicily go orange, thus adding to the Asta Valley. Instead, Buglia and Sardinia go from white to yellow. Keep in mind that the orange zone is different from yellow (it is white) for only a couple of steps. For those who have not been vaccinated, the primary concern is their inability to move from their municipality, except for health, work or emergency reasons. Moreover, the capacity of local public transport vehicles will be reduced by 80 to 50%, which was denied by the regions.

The employment rate for intensive care on January 20 was 17.3% and on January 13 it was 17.5%. The employment rate in the medical sector is rising from 27.1% to 31.6%, ”explains the Higher Health Institute.

In addition, seven regions and provinces were classified as “high risk”, three of which were incomplete due to inability to estimate transmitted data. A further 11 are classified as “moderate” risk. Furthermore, “The number of new cases unrelated to transmission chains is stable (658,168 vs. 649,489 in the previous week). Is increasing (41% and 48%) while the percentage of cases detected by screening operations is increasing (44% and 39%) ”.

The highest occupancy rate for bedside patients in the medical field was recorded in the Valle d’Aosta this week (54.5%); Followed by Calabria (40.1%) and Liguria (39.7%). The highest aggression in beds for intensive care patients was recorded in March (23.9%), followed by Friuli Venice Giulia (22.9%) and Piedmont (22.8%).

And the Federation of Hospital Internists (Fadoi) raises the alarm about the number of patients in the hospital: “We now have about 20,000 people admitted to the hospital, ‘with’ or ‘covit’, which is not far from the tsunami of 25,000. The first wave of spring 2020” The federation explains that this “does not reduce the pressure on hospitals”, even though many hospitals are for other symptoms. “The impact of asymptomatic positives on the wards is even more devastating,” said President Fadoi. Tario Manfelotto. About 20% of those admitted to the hospital are ‘with’ and ‘not for it’ positive, compared to 4,000 of those admitted to nearly 20,000 Govt hospitals. Furthermore, in most structures (57%) those admitted to the hospital for ‘covit’ were “not vaccinated in more than 60% of cases, in 43% of cases aged 41 to 60 years and in 36% of 61-80 years in the wards, the median picture in 79% of cases was moderate. Severity and 7% “severe” .A picture from Fadoi’s study of 14 regions earlier this week shows and demonstrates that “if the potency of Omicron is lower than previous variants, its risk is much lower”.

47,607 people in 30 days, continuous growth among health professionals

Kovit cases continue to grow rapidly among physicians, nurses and other health workers, driven by the Omigron variant. In the last 30 days, 47,607 people have been infected with 3,412,930 SARS-Cove-2 infections in Italy. This emerges from the integrated Covit-19 surveillance data in Italy, by the Istiduto Superior de Sanita, updated from January 20. One week ago, the data was updated to January 13, with 2,432,925 cases reported in the previous 30 days, of which 34,446 were among health professionals.