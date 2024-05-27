USA clinch the series against Bangladesh ahead of the T20 World Cup

USA defeated Bangladesh by 6 runs to win their second Twenty20 International and seal a shock victory in the three-match series in Houston, Texas.

Chasing 145 to win on Thursday, Bangladesh were well on their way to 78-2 before losing the last eight wickets for 60 to lose their opening game by five wickets in two days.

Pacer Ali Khan took 3-25 as Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Santo (36) and former skipper Shakib Al Hasan (30) were the leading scorers for their team with a total of 138 runs.

“A lot of credit goes to the bowlers. They really tried and brought their A game to contain the Bangladeshi batsmen,” said Man of the Match Khan.

“We took wickets at crucial stages and that put the pressure back on Bangladesh.”

Ali Khan’s brilliant performance in the second T20 against Bangladesh earned him the man of the match award! 🤩🔥#USAvBAN 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8ohdtVF3TG — USA Cricket (@usacricket) 23 May 2024

The series will be held as part of the build-up to the Twenty20 World Cup, which begins on June 1 in the Americas and the Caribbean.

The series finale will be played on Saturday in Houston.

“I think it’s very disappointing for us. I think we lost wickets in almost every middle,” Santo said.

I hope we will play good cricket in the next match. I don’t think it’s a skill issue. We have to change our mindset and mindset.”

After restricting USA to 144-6 in 20 overs, Bangladesh were bowled out for no runs by opener Soumya Sarkar caught by Saurabh Netrawalkar off four balls.

When they were 30-2 in the fifth over, fellow opener Tansit Hasan, who had replaced veteran Liton Das, was dismissed cleanly by Jasdeep Singh for 19.

At 78-2, Bangladesh looked in control but lost captain Shando, who ended up in an awkward mix with Dawhid Hridoi.

His exit led to a rapid decline for the Asian side, which fell to ninth in the world rankings compared to the Americans, down to 19th.

Hridoi was bowled by former New Zealand star Corey Anderson for 25 before 38-year-old Mahmudullah (3), a veteran of 130 T20s, was cleaned up by left-arm pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk.

The same bowler also sent back Jacqueer Ali, and Shakib, playing in his 121st T20 international, was staring down Bengal at 124-7 when Khan scattered his stumps.

Tanzim Hasan Saqib became lbw to Khan. Shoriful Islam fell to Netrawalkar and Khan managed to catch last man Rishad Hossain to end the game.

Earlier, US captain Monak Patel top-scored with 42 off 38 balls, while fellow opener Steven Taylor (31) and Aaron Jones added 35 runs.

Shoriful, Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad took 2 wickets each for Bangladesh.