USA, Bannon charged with outrage before Congress

Steve Bannon, the former Donald Trump strategist who defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the events of January 6 on Capitol Hill, has been charged with contempt of Congress. If convicted, according to US media reports, Bannon risks up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. According to CNN, citing a source close to the file, the file is supposed to appear in court on Monday. The case has been referred to a Trump-appointed District Court judge, Carl Nichols.
In refusing to testify, Bannon—who the day before the attack on Congress gave in his podcast accurate indications of a desire to take dramatic action—appelled to executive privilege, which Trump invoked as a former president to refuse to hand over power to the committee. management documents.
The architect of the 2016 election victory, thanks in large part to the activism of the far-right Breebart website he headed, Bannon then spent a short season as a strategist in the White House, where he was fired in August 2017. Last year, he was arrested and charged with fraud. Supporters of a campaign to raise private funds for the construction of the wall on the Mexican border.
“Coffee fan. Tv specialist. Social media aficionado. Zombie geek. Evil analyst. Web expert.”
More Stories
Severe lockdown on unvaccinated people in Austria: work, food and walk – foreign
GB: Johnson made 4.7 million in his second job in 14 years – Ultima Ora
COP 26: Draghi, our credibility is based on actions, not words – politics