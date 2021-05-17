USA, at the age of 11, interviewed Obama at the White House: Damon Weaver dies of natural causes

Damon Weaver He was 11 years old when he entered White House And did not interview anyone else Barack Obama, The first African American president in history. He was also an African American and became a minor star on social media. Last May 1st a 23 years, He learns from his family town newspaper Palm Beach Post. He died of natural causes, his sister explains, and no other details have been leaked yet.

His interview with Obama Lasting ten minutes from August 13, 2009, still to be seen Web light. “That experience changed his life,” his sister always says, explaining it Damon He was studying communication Albany State University, In Georgia. We talked about the school in a chat with the president Bullying, Basketball and so on. “Can I be his friend? Biden He already agrees, ”were the last words he addressed Obama, Who responded with a wide smile: “Of course!”.