US Tagings, Eternal Dominate – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – Rome, November 07 – “Eternals” dominates the US box office over the weekend: The new Marvel Studios movie directed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao debuted with $ 71 million. 75-80 million at the box office.
After “Venom: Carnage’s Wrath” (90 million), “Black Widow” ($ 80.3 million) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (75.3 million), it was the fourth best debut during the epidemic. . Internationally – Variety reports – the blockbuster has grossed $ 90.7 million, bringing its global number to 161.7 million.
Nothing to do with the rest of the weekend: “Doon”, an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel, took second place with $ 7.6 million (thus grossing $ 83.9 million). “No Time to Die” came in third with $ 6.2 million, bringing the total bond to $ 143.1 million last year.
This was followed by the $ 4.5 million (197 million total) “Venom: Carnage’s Fury” and “Ron – An unscheduled friend” ($ 3.6 million) animated adventure.
