November 7, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

US Tagings, Eternal Dominate – Ultima Ora

Noah French November 7, 2021 1 min read

(ANSA) – Rome, November 07 – “Eternals” dominates the US box office over the weekend: The new Marvel Studios movie directed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao debuted with $ 71 million. 75-80 million at the box office.

After “Venom: Carnage’s Wrath” (90 million), “Black Widow” ($ 80.3 million) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (75.3 million), it was the fourth best debut during the epidemic. . Internationally – Variety reports – the blockbuster has grossed $ 90.7 million, bringing its global number to 161.7 million.

Nothing to do with the rest of the weekend: “Doon”, an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel, took second place with $ 7.6 million (thus grossing $ 83.9 million). “No Time to Die” came in third with $ 6.2 million, bringing the total bond to $ 143.1 million last year.

This was followed by the $ 4.5 million (197 million total) “Venom: Carnage’s Fury” and “Ron – An unscheduled friend” ($ 3.6 million) animated adventure.

(ANSA).

Reproduction Assigned © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

1 min read

Earthquake in Reggio. An earthquake was also felt in Regina in Messina

November 7, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

The Italian police? It has the best look in the world. Gardner’s word, former U.S. ambassador

November 7, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Everything is ready: the port is open to 800 illegal immigrants

November 6, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Switzerland, cow bells and red cross flags. In Zermatt, a popular demonstration in support of the arrested restaurateur No Fax (video)

November 7, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

US Tagings, Eternal Dominate – Ultima Ora

November 7, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Dangerous phishing attempt against Unicredit clients: how to identify it

November 7, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Release date and plot of the documentary about Benjamin Masculo

November 7, 2021 Lorelei Reese